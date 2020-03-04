Nigerian Army Varsity Biu for all Nigerians -Ndume

By Haruna Salami

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume on Tuesday revealed that the Nigerian Army University in Biu was structured to cater for all Nigerians

Ndume, who is the chairman of Senate committee on Army noted that the unique feature of the Nigerian Army University is the civilian component, saying it is a feature that is lacking in the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), National War College and other military institutions in the country.

The lawmaker representing Borno south senatorial district at the 9th Senate spoke to newsmen shortly after leading a debate on a bill for an Act to Establish the Nigerian Army University Biu to make comprehensive provisions for due management and administration and for related matters.

The bill passed second reading at the Nigerian Senate Tuesday.

He said “This University will provide the blend, it will have three deputy vice chancellors: DVC Academic, DVC Administration and DVC Military.

“You don’t need to be a soldier to attend the University. This varsity is for Nigeria, no catchment area, we will make it a unifying place”, he said.

Justifying, the bill, Ndume explained that the institution will provide civilians the knowledge of the military, stressing that already 2,700 students have matriculated in the institution with five faculties and 39 departments.

“What the Senate is doing is to provide the legal framework for the institution”, adding that the location of the University in Biu was appropriate with 80 percent of the students coming from southern Nigeria.