Nigerian Army upscales research, development efforts for operational effectivess

October 12, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



By Chimezie Godfrey

Nigeria Army (NA) has upscaled efforts to sustain and improve on Research and Development (R&D) for enhancement of operational effectiveness.

Chief of Transformation and Innovation (COTI), Major General Charles Ofoche disclosed this during Department of Army Transformation and Innovation(DATI) Research and Development Focal Point Officers’ Conference 2021 held at Army War College Nigeria (AWCN), Tuesday in Abuja.

COTI stated globally no military makes meaningful progress without investing on R&D. He further stated DATI which is statutorily saddled with responsibility of coordinating R&D efforts in NA will not relent in its efforts in achieving its mandate in pursuant of Chief of Army Staff(COAS) vision.

General Ofoche used medium to appreciate COAS Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya for providing logistics brought Conference to a fruition.

Delivering lecture, Guest Lecturer, Dr Henry Nzekwu, stated military is an integral player in advancing R&D, adding other agencies of government are working assiduously to update their capabilities in software development, such as encrypted communications, secure networks amongst others.

