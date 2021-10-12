Nigerian Army upscales research, development efforts for operational effectivess

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigeria Army (NA) has upscaled efforts to sustain and improve on Research and Development (R&D) for enhancement of operational effectiveness.

The Chief of Transformation and Innovation (COTI), Major General Charles Ofoche disclosed this during the Department of Army Transformation and Innovation(DATI) Research and Development Focal Point Officers’ Conference 2021 held at the Army War College Nigeria (AWCN), Tuesday in Abuja.

The COTI stated that globally no military makes meaningful progress without investing on R&D. He further stated that DATI which is statutorily saddled with the responsibility of coordinating R&D efforts in the NA will not relent in its efforts in achieving its mandate in pursuant of the Chief of Army Staff(COAS) vision.

General Ofoche used the medium to appreciate the COAS Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya for providing the logistics that brought the Conference to a fruition.

Delivering his lecture, the Guest Lecturer, Dr Henry Nzekwu, stated that the military is an integral player in advancing R&D, adding that other agencies of government are working assiduously to update their capabilities in software development, such as encrypted communications, secure networks amongst others.

