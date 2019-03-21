Nigerian Army University joins others in Africa’s maiden Varsities’ Olympics

The Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB) has participated in the just concluded maiden edition of the African Universities Olympics held in Cairo, Egypt from the 12th to 19th of March 2019. The Olympics was organized by the Association of African Universities and hosted by Al- Azhar University Cairo. The Olympics featured selected universities from each of the 5 Regions of Africa.

Benin, Ghana and Nigeria represented West Africa with NAUB taking part in basketball, track and field events.

Colonel Sagir Musa, acting Director, Army Public Relations who disclosed this in a statement added that the NAUB contingent which comprised 44 athletes and 9 officials won the some medals like: Basketball – gold, 100m Female and 200m Female – silver each, 800m Female,1500m Female – Bronze each, making a total of one gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals as well as the winners trophy for basketball. The West Africa Region emerged winners at the Championship.

Musa disclosed that the enormous support of the COAS Lt Gen TY Buratai among other factors contributed to the successful outing of the NAUB contingent.

The Special Adviser to the COAS on NAUB Maj Gen Chukwuemeka Okonkwo effectively led the contingent.The Vice Chancellor Prof David Malgwi, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Military) Brig Gen Martin Obot and the Dean Students Affairs Dr Bulus Gadiga were among the personalities that accompanied the NAUB contingent to the Olympics.