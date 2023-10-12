Nigerian Army undergoing vigorous operational, administrative, structural transformation – Lagbaja

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, says the Nigerian Army is undergoing vigorous and rare operational, administrative and structural transformation to shore up its capabilities in confronting emerging security challenges.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Wednesday, said Lagbaja said this while addressing troops of the 2 Division on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The COAS said the Nigerian Army had since his assumption of command, continued to receive the support of the Federal Government in the form of logistics, combat enablers and welfare support schemes to motivate troops for optimal operational efficiency.

He listed the interventions received from the government to include, clearing the backlog of Group Life Insurance scheme payment to Next of Kins of deceased personnel and implementation of army Accident Insurance scheme.

They also include sponsorship cum scholarships for children and wards of personnel, who paid the supreme price, free welfare flights for troops in the front line and medical evacuation of personnel wounded in action for treatment, both overseas and locally.

Lagbaja added that the government had also approved the operationalisation of Nigerian Army Aviation with the recent procurement of 12 MD Cayuse helicopters.

He charged the troops to reciprocate the Federal Government’s support by remaining loyal to the constitution and the government.

The COAS lauded the troops for continuing to neutralise security threats and upholding the integrity of their area of responsibility, thereby enabling peace and harmony in the South West.

He assured them that the challenges confronting the Division would receive appropriate attention, adding that troops’ welfare was paramount on his agenda.

He called on the troops not to be left behind in the wave of transformation billowing across the Nigerian Army.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Maj .-Gen. Bamidele Alabi, had briefed the COAS on the operational, training and administrative activities of the Division, as well as the security situation in the Division’s area of responsibility.

Alabi added that the situation was relatively calm and stable.

The Army Chief later inaugurated the newly constructed headquarters Central Ordnance Depot Administrative office complex at the cantonment. (NAN)

