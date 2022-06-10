Nigerian Army trains 699 special forces, charged to be brutal on criminal elements

By Muhammad Tijjani

The Nigerian Army on Friday graduated no fewer than 699 personnel of its Special Forces personnel of the ‘Exercise Restore Hope II’, and charged them to be merciless and brutal on all criminal elements in the country.



Addressing the troops at the Nigerian Army Training Camp in Kachia Local Government area of Kaduna, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen Farouk Yahaya, said the graduation marked 16 weeks of their extensive training.



He said the Special Forces would be deployed to theatres of operations like those of Operation Restore Hope l who were recording successes in the fight against criminality and all forms of terrorism.



Yahaya noted that the success recorded by the Special Forces of the Restore Hope l, prompted the continuation of the exercise with improved versions of combat and battle ready skills to continue dealing with Nigeria’s adversaries.



“Training is continuous in the service in as much as results is highly desired. It is the best welfare we can give to the personnel and we will continue with the third phase of the exercise.



“The training is focused on addressing our challenges and with what we have seen, you will perform much and better than your predecessors,” he said.



Yahaya further said that the Special Forces personnel would be the answer to kidnappers, terrorists and bandits who are enemies of the state and agents of distabilisation.



“You must deploy the trainings you all received here to ensure sending all our adversaries to God to answer for their sins.



“It is our duty to continue training across all our institutions in addressing all emerging security challenges confronting us.



“We have reviewed our curriculum to continue addressing what we see in the field,” Yahaya said.



He urged the Commander, Training and Doctrine Command, and other Commanders in the Nigerian Army to continue to train to improve competencies and skills of every soldier and officer of the service.



He restated the Nigerian Army’s commitment in supporting and welfarism of its personnel in order to continue achieving results.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the personnel were trained on snipper, long distance shooting, counter ambush and assault on enemies defence positions and taking higher grounds, among others.



NAN also reports that the COAS toured facilities round the Nigerian Army School of Artillery (NASA), and commissioned its Regimental Sergeant Major’s (RSM) residence. (NAN)

