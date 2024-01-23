Nigerian Army trains 100 personnel of National Park to combat insecurity 

The Nigerian Army has trained 100 personnel of the National Park Service (NPS) in tactical operations to curb illegal activities in the parks and its use as criminal hideouts.

Dr Ibrahim Goni, the Conservator-General (C-G) of the Park made this known in an interview on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the passing out parade ceremony of the graduates took place at the 20 Model Battalion, Nigerian Army, Serti, Taraba, on Jan. 20.

The C-G said that the service has priotised training as one of its cardinal strategies for ensuring growth, security and development of Parks in Nigeria

He said the training would no doubt help the service achieve its mandates of preserving, protecting and conserving the country’s natural heritage and combat challenges of illegal logging, mining and organised crimes such as banditry, kidnapping, insurgency amongst others.

The C-G commended the graduates for completion of the two-week rigorous training successfully and urged them to use the knowledge acquired to secure their respective parks from criminal elements.

He commended the training instructors as well for a job well done and thanked the Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Christopher Musa for sustaining the existing synergy between the Nigerian Army and the Service.

The highlights of the occasion were the presentation of souvenir by the Service to the Nigerian Army, presentation of certificates to the graduates and awards to eight graduates who were outstanding during the training. (NAN)

By Abigael Joshua

