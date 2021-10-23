Nigerian Army to partner Lagos hospitals for better healthcare delivery

The Ag. Corps Commander Medical (CCM), Nigerian Army (NA), Col. Babatunde Solebo said that collaborating with major healthcare institutions in Lagos State will foster synergy with the Nigerian Army Medical Corps (NAMC) for better healthcare delivery.

Solebo said this in a statement signed by the Headquarters Nigerian Army Medical Corps, Public Relations Officer, Lt. Mohammed Yusuf on Saturday in Lagos.

The Colonel said that the Chief of Army Staff Lt.- Gen. Faruk Yahaya recently gave approval to the NAMC to commence Post Graduate Residency Training in NA reference hospitals.

(L-R) The CCM, Col. Babatunde Solebo with The Provost, College of Medicine University of Lagos, Prof. David Oke.



He said that was why he recently paid courtesy visit to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), College of Medicine and University of Lagos and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) to enhance the collaboration.

“The approval will go a long way to enhance the capacity of medical doctors in the Army and also improve healthcare service delivery.

“The aim of the visit is to explore areas the NAMC can collaborate with these institution as regards capacity enhancement particularly in the areas of training and efficient health care delivery,” he said.

Solebo added that the collaboration would also create an avenue where the NAMC could interact with the medical students of the college and expose them to career opportunities in NAMC.

“This will go a long way to help ameliorate the dearth of manpower the NAMC is facing.

“In this regard, the Nigerian Army seeks the support of these institutions in training of NAMC resident doctors for a better healthcare delivery service,” he said.

(L-R) CCM, Col. Babatunde Solebo with The Chief Medical Director (CMD), LASUTH, Prof. Adetokumbo Fabamwo.



In his remark, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), LASUTH, Prof. Adetokumbo Fabamwo, said that the institution would support NAMC in whatever capacity that was required.

Fabamwo said that the approval to commence residency training in NA hospitals was a welcome development.

The CCM with The CMD, LUTH, Prof. Chris Bode.

Also, the Chief Medical Director, LUTH, Prof Chris Bode, assured the CCM of the hospital’s readiness to collaborate with the NAMC in order to facilitate exchange of experience in health care delivery between both institutions.

Bode said that the hospital enjoyed uninterrupted power supply through the use of gas power which has helped to improve the delivery of health care services to the general public. (NAN)

