Nigerian Army to improve personnel welfare for efficient performance – COAS

By Emmanuel Antswen

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, said the Nigerian Army would improve personnel welfare for efficient performance in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

Maj.- Gen. Lagbaja stated this on Tuesday during the opening ceremony of the Project Management Workshop 2023 for Nigerian Army project officers at Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering (NASME), Makurdi.

Lagbaja who was represented by Maj.- Gen. Hillary Nzan, Commander 4 Special Forces Doma, said the welfare of the personnel was paramount.

He said “notable achievements in combating terrorism, banditry and various unscrupulous elements across the country were greatly attributed to the enhancement of personnel’s welfare.

“Achieving this command philosophy is contingent upon a resolute psychological influence that instils willingness to engage in combat, which can be accomplished by exhibiting adequate care for the well-being of personnel.

“This entails a sound administration through purposeful welfare programmes for personnel and members of their families, to enhance their well-being.

“Some of the welfare packages will include the construction/rehabilitation of facilities across Nigerian Army formations and units, including accommodation, office complexes, training schools and other support facilities in the barracks,” he said.

The COAS said the workshop sought to refresh officers on modern best practices and processes in risk management in project delivery in the Nigerian Army.

He said the workshop would offer an opportunity to appraise previous performances in project management with a view to achieving better outcomes with limited resources.

“The Nigerian Army executes most of its projects through direct labour.

“Therefore, project officers responsible for the execution of these projects or supervising contracted projects, must be competent and proficient in risk management in the delivery of high-quality projects.

“It is on this note that the theme of this workshop which is, “Efficient risk management in project delivery in the Nigerian Army,” is appropriate.

“The topics for presentation and discussion will no doubt broaden participants’ knowledge on risk management in project execution.

“I therefore enjoin you to take maximum advantage of this Workshop to build capacity and develop competence.

“I am hopeful that the intellectual discourse during this Workshop will provide useful policy options for contemporary and future projects delivery.”

Lagbaja said he would support all measures seeking to better the living and working conditions of personnel.

He said the army would continue to work assiduously with the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force as well as other security agencies and relevant stakeholders to ensure enduring peace in the nation.

He urged the participants to put in their best and adopt a resolute attitude of excellence in carrying out their responsibilities as Nigerian Army project officers.

Earlier, Maj.- Gen. Shamsideen Shafaru, Coordinator, Nigerian Army Special Projects, said the workshop was aimed at improving the capacity of participants on the global best practices in project management.

Shafaru said the anticipated outcomes of the workshop included identification, assessment and prioritisation of risks in construction, which will serve as the basis for better coordination and application of resources to minimise and control the probability of unfortunate events.

“This is targeted at updating participants on common risk management practices in construction work, with the goal of ensuring safety and efficient use of project resources within the Nigerian Army.

“Resource persons within and outside the military have been carefully selected as presenters, discussants and moderators to share their wealth of knowledge and experience with the participants. I therefore urge all participants to take the workshop seriously in order to maximise its benefits.

“I must acknowledge that the Nigerian Army Special Projects unit has continued to enjoy effective supervisory efforts by engineering formations across the country through your guidance.

“It suffices to state that the implementation of outcomes and recommendations following previous workshops have gone a long way in reshaping the capacity of engineer officers in project execution, supervision and delivery.”

(NAN)

