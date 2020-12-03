Nigerian Army tasks religious leaders on counter terrorism narratives

The Nigerian Army has urged religious leaders to produce appropriate narratives that would counter the terrorists’ ideologies towards discouraging the young minds from accepting extremist ideologies.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, made the call at the Second Nigerian Army Spiritual Warfare Seminar organised by the Chaplain and Islamic Directorates on Thursday in Abuja.

The theme of the seminar is “Insecurity in Nigeria: Repositioning Authentic Religious Narratives in the Information Spectrum”.

Buratai, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), Lt.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, said the seminar was aimed at evolving narratives to defeat the ideologies of religious based terrorist groups.

He said that the ongoing military operations against the Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists as well as other criminal groups were driven by the desire to keep Nigeria safe for everyone.

The COAS said that Nigerian Army had recorded great successes in these fights by applying all forms of kinetic operations, adding that the ideological beliefs of the terrorists had remained one of the challenges.

According to him, the terrorists’ groups believe strongly that their ideologies have enhanced their generation of resources and the recruitment of new fighters to their folds.

“As such, we need to come up with positive and authentic narratives that can kill the ideology of the terrorists and of course wither out the inspired groups.