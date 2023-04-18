Nigerian Army tasks officers, soldiers on service to nation

By Shedrack Frank

The Nigerian Army has tasked officers and soldiers to give their best in the discharge of their duties to the nation.

Maj.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, gave the charge, on Tuesday in Yenagoa, while inaugurating projects at the 16 Brigade, Yenagoa.

Oluyede said that the Nigerian Army had experienced positive changes under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya.

“I think the best I can tell you guys is you have done well. Even during the general election where officers of various divisions conducted themselves very well unlike in 2019, 6 division was everywhere,” he said.

He appealed to officers and soldiers of the brigade to operate professionally in line with the Constitution, adding that Nigeria would be proud of them.

He noted that the brigade commander had made judicious use of resources allocated to undertake the projects inaugurated.

He commended the Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Sabisu Yakasai for completing the projects, saying they would add value and improve the welfare of soldiers in the brigade.

“I want to enjoin you all to continue to give your best to the discharge of your duties.

“Whatever that has beginning must surely have an ending, I was posted here as the GOC, on January 7, 2022.

“Every day I thank God for giving me the strength to serve in that capacity and by extension the Chief of Army Staff for finding me worthy to serve in this capacity and I believe I am not taking that for granted.

“I have tried my best to give value to the Nigerian Army.

“It is, therefore, my fervent hope that this project inaugurated today will proffer enduring solutions and ensure continuity of the rejuvenated Nigerian Army transformation process,” he said.

Earlier, Yakasai, the Brigade Commander, said the transformation would enhance the welfare and operational capabilities of troops.

Yakasai said projects inaugurated included the Brigade’s entrance gate, landscaping of the brigade complex frontage and renovation of brigade squad guard.

Others he said, were the construction of 16 Brigade Python Officers Mess, and borehole in Elebele community, Ogbia Local Government Area.

He commended the host community and people of the state for their hospitality and the cordial relationship with the Army.

Also, King Oseni Oseni, the Paramount Ruler of Elebele community, thanked the brigade for providing borehole to enhance access to potable water in the community.

He said his people were excited with the project which has brought relief to them. (NAN)