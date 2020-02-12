Nigerian Army Signals set to hold West African Social Activities

The Nigerian Army Signals says that it will hold its 2020 West African Social Activities (WASA) on Saturday.

Lt.- Abayomi Adisa, Acting Assistant Director of Public Relations, Nigerian Army Signals, said that the event was to appreciate officers and thank God for a successful 2019.

“Historically, WASA which dates back to the Second World War of Allied Forces, it is a revered tradition of the Nigerian Army.

“During which officers, soldiers and their families interact and socialise in a relaxed atmosphere to mark the end of the year’s activities thereby enhancing social interactions within the command.

“It is also a great avenue to thank God and appreciate Nigerian Army personnel for their selfless contributions to the success in the out gone year of (2019) and ushering the New Year, ” he said.

Adisa said WASA would afford personnel the unique opportunity to display their various rich cultural heritage through traditional dances.

“The event will also play an important role of reminding the old Barracks generation with nostalgia of the good old village days and at the same time; connect the younger generation born outside their communities to their roots.”

He said that the WASA would be exceptional as the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division was expected to be the Special Guest of Honour. (NAN)