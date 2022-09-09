Nigerian Army set to host COAS 3rd quarter conference 2022

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Third Quarter Conference 2022 is scheduled to hold from Monday 12 to Friday 16 September, 2022 at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess 1, Asokoro Abuja.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu who disclosed this in a statement revealed that the weeklong Conference will provide a platform for the Nigerian Army (NA) to appraise its performance thus far, in the 3rd quarter of year 2022 and consolidate on its gains.

He said,”The conference will also create an opportunity for the COAS to have face to face interaction with Principal Staff Officers, General Officers Commanding, field commanders and other senior officers, in an effort to provide strategic guidance towards enhancing NA operations and administration.

“Additionally, the conference will retrospectively and holistically evaluate all ongoing operational engagements of the NA, with a view to effectively project into the future.

“Expectedly, the COAS, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, who is the conference convener, will declare it open on Tuesday 13 September, 2022. The opening ceremony will be followed by a review of synopsis of major decisions taken at the Second Quarter Conference. It will also feature briefs and updates on ongoing NA operations and training activities, amongst others.

“The COAS wishes to use this opportunity to reiterate the resolve and commitment of the NA to continue to discharge its duties professionally and proficiently, within its constitutional mandate.”

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

