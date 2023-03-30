Nigerian Army set to hold COAS Q1 Conference 2023

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Army is set to hold the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) First Quarter Conference 2023.

A statement signed by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Onyema Nwachukwu revealed that the conference would commence on from 3rd and last till 6th April 2023.

Onyema noted that the conference would offer an avenue for reappraisal of the administrative affairs of the Nigerian Army as well as evaluation and comprehensive review of ongoing operational engagements of the NA in all theatres of operations across the country.

“Customarily, the COAS Conference will offer an avenue for reappraisal of the administrative affairs of the Nigerian Army as well as evaluation and comprehensive review of ongoing operational engagements of the NA in all theatres of operations across the country, within the first quarter of the year. This will provide the NA an in-depth insight to enable far reaching decisions towards achieving its set objective of addressing the multifaceted security challenges confronting the country.”

Onyema added that the conference will also create an opportunity for the COAS to have a face to face interaction with General Officers Commanding (GOC), field commanders and other senior officers to provide possible guidance on enhancing NA operations and other activities.

“The COAS, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya is expected to declare the conference open on 3 April 2023,” he stated.

According to Onyema, on the first day of the Conference, the COAS will present fourteen new Toyota Hilux vehicles to Army Warrant Officers who have attained the peak of their soldiering career.

“Similarly, the COAS will commission the newly constructed Faruk Yahaya Historical Park located at Asokoro Abuja. The conference will also showcase some research and development effort of the NA in an exhibition.

“The 3 days conference promises to be very eventful, as it will witness a review of the conduct of troops during the recently concluded Operation SAFE CONDUCT 2023 and other operations across the country.

“The NA wishes to seize this opportunity to reaffirm its commitment and resolve to continue to discharge its constitutional mandate professionally. We will also be resolute in upholding our values of courage, selfless sacrifice, respect, discipline and unalloyed loyalty to constituted authority,” Onyema stated.