Nigerian Army sensitises 120 officers on fire management

The Nigerian Army (NA), on Wednesday sensitised 120 officers from various formations of 81 Division, Victoria Island, Lagos State, on fire prevention and management.

The Division’s General Officer Commanding (GOC), Maj.-Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu, said that fire incidents had been recurrent in NA Barracks lately, and had led to destruction of lives and properties.

Fejokwu was represented by the Division’s Garrison Commander, Brig.-Gen. Nasiru Nagidada, at the Fire Prevention and Management Sensitisation Seminar, which held at the Division’s Officers’ Mess, Lagos.

The GOC said that some causes of fire outbreaks were beyond their control, but that such incidents, which were some times avoidable, were due to sheer carelessness on the part of personnel.

“However, the destruction occasioned by these fire outbreaks can be reduced to the barest minimum if only we have the basic knowledge of how to manage issues.

“It is against this backdrop that this seminar seeks to enlighten us on how to prevent fire outbreaks and how to manage them when they occur.

“Therefore, I am convinced that you will leave this place better informed and equipped with the requisite knowledge and skills to prevent and manage fire incidents in the barracks,” he said.

Fejokwu urged participants to make good use of the opportunity and learn all the rudiments of fire prevention and management.

“The knowledge you will acquire from here will be useful to you even after your retirement from the army when you will be living in your personal houses,” the GOC said.

The Area Commander, Onikan Fire Station, Fire Superintendent Godwin Omozuanvbo said that fire comprised of fuel, oxygen and heat, therefore, preventing these components from coming together was necessary to avoid a fire outbreak.

Omozuanvbo, however, said that fire prevention and detection would require human surveillance, electronic detection by means of technology comprising smoke detector, alarm bells, manual all points, among others. (NAN)

