Nigerian Army seeks partnership with Rivers State University

#TrackNigeria – In line with the year 2019 Nigerian Army Forecast of Events, the Chief of Transformation and Innovation (Army), Major General FO Agugo, has concluded a sensitization visit to 6 Division NA between the 20th to 25th of May 2019.

According to Colonel Sagir Musa, acting Director, Army Public Relations, he used the opportunity to visit some educational/research institutions in the South-South geo-politcal zone, including a visit to Federal University Otuoke in Bayelsa State and the Intellectual Property Technology Transfer Office (IPTTO) of the Rivers State University, Port-Harcourt.

During his visit to the Rivers State University, Maj Gen Agugo briefed the Vice Chancellor Professor BC Didia that the visit is in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen TY Buratai, especially as it relates to compliance and adherence to local content policy in all aspects of procurement and execution of projects in the NA. Hence, the Department of Tranformation and Innovation went on a scheduled innovation drive visit to interact with intellectuals in the South South geo-politcal zone.

He expressed the COAS desire to ensure that most of NA equipment, rations and products are locally produced and supplied in line with the Local Content Policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Maj Gen Agugo also solicited for the University’s cooperation and collaboration in research efforts so that his department could be granted access to technical products the NA could adapt for military purposes.

In his response, the Vice Chancellor Prof Didia welcomed the NA delegates and declared that a formal channel of relationship and communication has therefore been established.

He went further to grant the Director IPTTO of the University, Prof (Mrs) Eme Orlu- authority to share knowledge in any area of interest with the NA representatives.