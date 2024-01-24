…..Nigerian Army screens children of deceased personnel for scholarship award

The Nigerian Army says it will conduct the screening and verification of children of deceased personnel for the award of scholarship.

According to a statement by the Department of Army Administration on Wednesday in Abuja, the screening will be held at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess 1 at Asokoro in Abuja.

The scholarship is one of the welfare schemes aimed at guaranteeing primary, secondary and tertiary education for children of personnel who died in active service.

It urged new applicants and beneficiaries upgrading their educational level, as well as those absent from the 2022/2023 exercise to participate.

It said successful candidates would get the appropriate sponsorship funds for their respective educational level.

“Documents required for the exercises are, handwritten application for sponsorship containing the names of the children; letter of admission of the beneficiary and the last school report card/results of the beneficiary.

“Others are letter of confirmation from the school, University or Polytechnic that the child/beneficiary is a pupil or a student; Birth Certificate of the beneficiary and Death Certificate of the deceased personnel.

“Also required are Part 2 Orders publication of death; Condolence Letter; Notification of Casualty Signal; Nigerian Army Application for sponsorship form duly completed by the last unit and formation headquarters of the deceased personnel.

“Four recent passport photographs of the beneficiaries; Passport photograph of the deceased personnel and bank account number and sort code and telephone number of the beneficiary’s surviving parent or administrator.”

It said that those responsible for the screening could be reached through 08169355766, for any inquiry. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje

