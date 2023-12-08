Nigerian Army rewards 35 officers for academic excellence

The Nigerian Army through the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC NA) had on Tuesday 5th December 2023 honoured 35 officers with various awards.

They are Officers who excelled in the various examinations conducted by the Training and Doctrine Command, Nigerian Army for the year 2023.

The event which took place at the Headquarters TRADOC Officers’ Mess, Military Cantonmemt, Minna, Niger State had in attendence the Chief of Training Army Headquarters, Major General SG Mohammed who represented the Chief of Army Staff Lt General TA Lagbaja.

The Merit Awards were in various categories for different levels of the examinations conducted by the TRADOC NA in the outgoing year.

They include, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Commendation Award for Excellence, from Lieutenant- Captain Practical Promotion Examination , Awards for the Best Candidates Per Subject and Captain to Major Practical Promotion Examination as well as award for the Senior Staff Course Qualifying Examination among others.

The representative of the Special Guest of Honour in his remarks at the event, commended the Commander TRADOC NA, Major General KO Aligbe for raising the bar which he said had emplaced the right framework of minds of the candidates/awardees to engage in healthy competitions.

He added that the awards will encourage junior commanders to strive for sound capacities which is interdem with the command philosophy of the COAS which is “To transform the Nigerian Army into a well Trained , Equipped and Highly Motivated Force Towards Achieving our Constitutional Responsibilities in a Joint Environment”.

He stated further that the Award would encourage the culture of hard work among officers and ginger them to strive towards achieving high standard of professionalism in the Nigerian Army.

The COAS also commended the Commander TRADOC for laying solid foundation for the institution to continue to strive for excellence at all times as he congratulated him for the multiple projects achieved since his assumption of duty.

He thanked the President and Commander in Chief ( C-in -C ),of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his Strategic directives and for providing the Nigerian Army, with all the enablements to achieve her constitutional responsibilities.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commander TRADOC, Major General Kevin Aligbe stated that the Merit Award was conceptualised to reward excellence which he described as key driver to success.

Major General Aligbe added that the award is a means of promoting and enhancing the overall service and administrative efficiency pointing out that the annual event also provides needed impetus towards achieving the over all operational effectiveness of the Nigerian Army.

The high point of the event was the presentation of Awards and Souvenirs to dignitaries that graced the occasion.

They include include former Commanders TRADOC NA, Corps Commanders, some principal Staff Officers from Army Headquarters, Departmental Chiefs of TRADOC NA, Director General Vouce of Nigeria (VON) , Malam Jibrin Baba Ndace and Heads of the Security Agencies in Niger State among others.

The signifiant climax of the event was importantly, the commissionings of gigantic projects in Minna Military Cantonment by the representative of the Chief of Army Staff.

