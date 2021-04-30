Nigerian army renames counter-terrorism operation in N/E

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has approved the renaming of the ongoing counter- operation in the from Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) to Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK).

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Yerima said the development was premised on the fact that the Army (NA) had made a lot of progress the years and needed to re-align for efficiency.

He disclosed that changes would also affect the re-designation of the Army Super to reflect the nomenclature of the formations and units followed the name of the locations they occupy.

The Army spokesperson also said the sub-units were redesigned as Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) followed the name of their locations, adding that all the changes were with immediate effect.

According to him, the renaming is in line with the COAS of having “A Army that is repositioned to professionally defeat all adversaries in a joint environment”.

is the belief of the COAS that the complete defeat of is a process that requires the participation of the entire nation using all elements of national power.

“He further gave assurance that the Army under his leadership will continue to pursue the path of “jointness” in prosecuting the counterinsurgency ,” he said. (NAN)

