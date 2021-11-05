Nigerian Army remains apolitical – Spokesman Nwachukwu

The Nigerian Army says it remains apolitical whenever called upon by civil authorities to provide internal security.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said this in a statement on Thursday while reacting to allegation that soldiers were escorting buses conveying fake voters to Anambra.

Nwachukwu said that no soldier of the Nigerian Army had indulged in escorting fake voters into the state, ahead of the Nov. 6 governorship poll.

According to him, contrary to the misleading information, the buses in question were conveying INEC permanent and ad-hoc staff for the election tasks in the state.

He said the Ministry of Information and Culture had corroborated the same position, urging the public to disregard the misinformation.

“Our duty in the state at this time is purely security-related and in support of the Nigeria Police, which are the lead security agency in the security architecture of electioneering.

“This is done in collaboration with other security agencies, to ensure a safe and secure atmosphere for peaceful conduct of elections.

“Our troops are guided by extant provisions of Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) Personnel Code of Conduct during elections and the provisions of Armed Forces Act CAP A20 LFN 2004.

“We shall continue to operate along these lines to ensure that peace and security reign in our country.

“We will remain apolitical and very professional in deeds and conduct for the growth and development of democracy in Nigeria,” he said.

Nwachukwu also advised the “political gladiators” to refrain from dragging the Nigerian Army and indeed the Armed Forces of Nigeria into the murky waters of politics.

He assured Nigerians that the army would remain resolute in carrying out its constitutional duties.

He also urged people of Anambra not to panic and urged them to be law abiding in supporting the joint security agencies to ensure peace and security in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...