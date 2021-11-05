Nigerian Army remains apolitical – Brig-Gen Nwachukwu

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Army has reiterated its commitment to remain apolitical and to perform its constitutional role in support of lead agency during elections in the country.

In a statement signed by the Director Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the Army decried the desperation of conflict merchants to discredit its constitutional role of aiding civil authority to provide internal security when called upon to do so.

Brig-Gen Nwachukwu lamented the fact that already there is a video making the round in the Social media alleging that soldiers were escorting buses filled with fake voters into Anambra State.

He therefore reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to remain apolitical and to support INEC and other relevant agencies during elections.

He said,”The Nigerian Army (NA) has noted again the desperation of conflict merchants to discredit its constitutional role of aiding civil authority to provide internal security when called upon to do so. The mischief makers, using the social media, shared a video alleging that soldiers were escorting buses filled with fake voters into Anambra State.

“Even though such despicable propaganda images can easily be punctured by any keen observer, however for the sake of posterity, we wish to state without any equivocation, that no soldier of the Nigerian Army indulged in escort of fake voters into Anambra State.

“Contrary to the misleading information, the buses in question were conveying INEC permanent and adhoc staff for the election tasks in Anambra State. The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture has corroborated this position. We therefore urge the general public to please disregard the report, as it is clearly a misinformation.

“Our duty in the state at this time is purely security-related and in support of the Nigeria Police, which is the lead security agency in the security architecture of electioneering. This is done in collaboration with other security agencies, to ensure a safe and secure atmosphere for peaceful conduct of elections.

“Our troops are guided by extant provisions of Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) Personnel Code of Conduct during elections and the provisions of Armed Forces Act CAP A20 LFN 2004. We shall continue to operate along these lines to ensure that peace and security reign in our country.

“We will remain apolitical and very professional in deeds and conduct for the growth and development of democracy in Nigeria.

“We also encourage the political gladiators to refrain from dragging the Nigerian Army and indeed the Armed Forces of Nigeria into the murky waters of politics.”

Brig-Gen Nwachukwu assured all Nigerians that the Nigerian Army remains resolute in carrying out her constitutional duties.

He urged the good people of Anambra state not to panic, as he sincerely appreciated them for being law abiding and for supporting the joint security agencies, who are toiling relentlessly to ensure peace and security in the state.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...