Nigerian Army reiterates unalloyed loyalty to democratic governance

By Christian Njoku

The Nigerian Army has reiterated its unalloyed loyalty and subordination to democratic governance in Nigeria.

The army re-emphasised this on Monday in Calabar during a public speaking engagement at the Government Secondary School Akim as part of the events to mark this year’s Nigerian Army Day celebration.

The Nigerian Army Day was first marked on July 6, 1978 in honour of Nigerian Army personnel that partook in the two World Wars and the Nigerian Civil War.

Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) spoke at this year’s even through Brig.-Gen. Everest Okoro, Commander, 13 Brigade, Nigerian Army.

He said the Nigerian Army has remained the pride of the nation and a force to reckon with in Africa.

Okoro, who was represented by Lt.-Col. Adebola Adejolu, Commanding Officer, 1053 Brigade Workshop, disclosed that the public speaking engagement in the schools was part of activities to celebrate the Army Day.

“I want on behalf of the COAS to deeply express our appreciation to the president, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria for his assurances and support for the military.

“On our part, our response to your kind gesture is our unalloyed loyalty and subordination to democratic governance,” he noted.

On his part, Maj. Idris Nibras, Head, Legal Services, 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army stated that the army had a statutory role to maintain peace and stability in the country.

Nibras used the opportunity to advise the students to shun illegitimate associations, such as cult groups.

According to him, cult groups have no legal backing, they are illegal organisations and as such no student should allow himself to be lured into their activities.

“No principal or vice chancellor will bless activities of cultists in their institutions, so, don’t allow anybody to deceive you even in your local communities to join an armed group, it is criminal,” he said.

On her part, Mrs Ameyo Edet, school’s principal, thanked the army for choosing the college to carry out one of the activities celebrating the day.

She said that she loved the discipline of the Nigerian Army and would encourage some of her students to enlist in the Nigerian Army after graduation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports apart from the lecture, that there was a question-and- answer session, as well as a short video session to sensitise the students on the structure and activities of the Nigerian Army. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

