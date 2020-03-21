Nigerian Army promotes Warrant Officer, others

The Nigerian Army Council has approved the grant of Concessional Commission in the rank of Captain to one Army Warrant Officer and One Master Warrant Officer that exceptionally distinguished themselves in the service the nation.

According to a statement signed by acting spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Colonel Sagir Musa, those promoted are Army Warrant Officer Nwabueze Agbo, Master Warrant Officer Tijjani Namadi (the duo are promoted to the rank of Captain) and Master Warrant Officer Ibrahim Zakaria promoted to the rank of Army Warrant Officer.

All of them were found to be professionally worthy for the elevations and are hereby, on merit, – promoted to the rank of Captain and Army Warrant Officer respectively as approved by the Army Council, the statement said.

In the course of their duties to Nigeria, all of them have displayed an exceptional commitment, dedication, selfless service and loyalty. Their elevations is in recognition and appreciation of their remarkable services to their country.

The promotion will serve as a morale booster and inspire others to show more commitment, loyalty and dedication to duty.

While Army Warrant Officer Nwabueze Agbo was until his promotion the Regimental Sergent Major (RSM) of the Army Headquarters Abuja, Master Warrant Officer Tijjani Namadi was RSM 6 Battalion Abak and the immediate security detail to the Chief of Policy and Plans Army and MWO Ibrahim Zakaria was the RSM Army War College Abuja now promoted to Army Warrant Officer and appointed as RSM Army Headquarters.

They have all distinguished themselves excellently well at their various places of assignments in the Nigerian Army, Col. Musa said

While decorating the newly promoted officers, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen TY Buratai has commended them for their selfless services and loyalty to the nation, urged other soldiers to imbibe these sterling qualities in the discharge of their constitutional/assigned responsibilities.

Lt Gen TY Buratai further enjoined them to sustain and impart discipline, hardwork and regimentation to younger officers in their new units.

In his appreciation remarks on behalf of the beneficiaries, Captain Nwabueze Agbo thanked the COAS for transforming the Nigerian Army to the present enviable standard.

According to him – “Lt Gen Buratai’s inputs in terms of doctrine, organization, training and orbat review of the Nigerian Army has made us to really understand the army better and thus placed it in a better position to checkmate current and emerging security challenges”.

“In terms of welfare of troops and their families when you slashed school fees in Command Schools, you made our families happy and encouraged our children to go to school. Your infrastructural development, construction of accommodation and renovation of our living quarters in almost all Nigerian Army barracks across Nigeria has further made us happier and to live longer. When you introduced barracks investment initiative programme, you empowered and made our families industrious and self relient”.

“Finally Sir, your feeding programme especially at the army headquarters really enhances our performances in the discharge of our tasks”.