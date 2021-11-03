Nigerian Army Polo team wins prestigious El-Amin Cup

November 3, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Sports 0



Nigerian Army Polo team has won prestigious El-Amin cup at recently concluded Kaduna Polo 2021.

team had a tough road to success because to emerge the ’s champions, they played matches against two teams from Kaduna, a team from Yola and Polo team, respectively, to finals.

Nigerian Army contingent was led by Major General MSA Aliyu, Chairman of Nigerian Army Polo Association, while Colonel Yusuf Bello was team captain.

week long sports fiesta had in attendance, their Royal Highnesses, Emirs of Katsina, and Keffi, as well as polo players from across country.

