Nigerian Army Polo team wins prestigious El-Amin Cup

The Nigerian Army Polo team has won the prestigious El-Amin cup at the recently concluded Kaduna International Polo Tournament 2021.

The team had a tough road to success because to emerge the tournament’s champions, they played matches against two teams from Kaduna, a team from Yola and Kano Polo team, respectively, to win the finals.

The Nigerian Army contingent was led by Major General MSA Aliyu, Chairman of the Nigerian Army Polo Association, while Colonel Yusuf Bello was the team captain.

The week long sports fiesta had in attendance, their Royal Highnesses, the Emirs of Katsina, Kano and Keffi, as well as polo players from across the country.

