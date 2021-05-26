Nigerian Army opens condolence register for late COAS, others in Kaduna

May 26, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The 1 , Nigerian Army, Kaduna, has opened a condolence register for the late of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen Ibrahim  Attahiru, and other officers who died in the May 21 plane crash.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Ezindu Idimah, announced this in a statement issued Wednesday in Kaduna.

Idimah said that the register was in of Attahiru and other officers who were involved in the ill- fated NAF plane crash in Kaduna Friday.

“The general public, who want to sign the condolence register, are please requested to come to 1 between the hours 10 am. and 2 pm, the mourning period of May 22 to May 29,” he said.

Idimah quoted General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 , Maj.-Gen. Danjuma Ali-Keffi, as expressing his appreciation to members of the public for standing by the army the mourning period. (NAN)

