Nigerian Army offers free medical services to Delta community

By Carol V. Utulu

The 63 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Asaba, on Tuesday, took its free medical outreach to Illah community in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, held at the playground of Iyioka Primary School, witnessed a large turnout of the villagers, many of whom were elderly men and women.

NAN also reports that no fewer than 500 villagers benefited from the free medical services.

Speaking at the occasion, the Brigade Commander, Brig. Gen. David Saraso, said that the free medical services was part of the army’s corporate social responsibilities to communities within its areas of operation.

“This free medical outreach is also our programme of humanitarian services in support of our Operation Still Water.

“The services we are bringing to you today include: medical examination, eye checks, laboratory tests, drugs and free eye glasses.

“These services are also consistent with enhancing the military-civilian relationship, in line with the vision the Chief of Army Staff.

“We are confident that these free medical services will impact on the health of the people of Illah, as we urge you to continue to support the army,” Saraso said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Oshimili North local government council, Hon. Innocent Esewezie, lauded the army for its humanitarian work in the state.

Represented by the Vice-Chairman, Hon. Uju Okolo, Esewezie described the free medical services of the army to the people of Illah as a welcome development.

“I must say that this gesture is a laudable one that will be remembered in the years to come. Indeed, as a local government, we are very grateful to the army.

“Oshimili North is a peaceful local government and we will continue to work and cooperate with not only the army but other security agencies for the peace and progress of our people,” Esewezie said.

In an interview, two of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the army for the free medical services, describing it as a gesture worthy of emulation.

An 81-year-old farmer, Pa Afamefuna Okocha, told NAN that he had been suffering from rheumatism and arthritis for the past five years, saying that this had affected his farming activities.

“I am a farmer, a reputable one here in Illah, but sometime in 2018, I started experiencing acute pain in my waist and knee cap.

“I had managed the pains with various forms treatments, both native and orthodox, but it had remained unabated.

“Because of the situation I found myself, I have to reduce my farming activities. I now cultivate very little, just for family consumption,” he said.

Okocha said that the free check-up and medications given to him would help him continue to manage his situation, even as he thanked the army for the gesture.

Also, a 55-year-old housewife, Mrs Beatrice Chinwendu, told NAN that she had suffered eye problem for two years.

“I used to be a trader in Asaba, but one day in 2019, I had a serious headache which I thought was ordinary.

“After five days of treatment, I, however, discovered that the headache was getting severe and affecting my vision.

“I could no longer recognise people very well. So I had to relocate to Illah and since then, it had been from one treatment to another,” Chinwendu said.

She said that the free eye check, the drugs and the eye glasses given to her would help improve her sight. (NAN)