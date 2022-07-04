Nigerian Army offers free medical services to 5,000 in Kaduna community

By Mohammed Tijjani

The 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna, on Monday, offered free medical services to 5,000 people in Sabon Gayan, a community on Kaduna-Abuja road, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the services rendered included: medical consultations, laboratory investigations, dental care and eye care as well as distribution of eyeglasses and treated mosquito nets.

Others were: HIV testing and counselling, provision of free drugs and malaria prevention, awareness and treatment, among others.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the division, Maj.-Gen. Kabir Mukhtar, reiterated the Nigerian army’s commitment to rendering selfless service to host communities.

Mukhtar, who was represented by the Commander, 51 Engineering Brigade, 1 Division, Brig.-Gen. Adeleke Aiyennuga, said that the medical outreach was in commemoration of the 2022 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).

”Considering the importance of health and health-related issues, the division has deemed it fit to conduct the programme at Sabon Gayan so as to strengthen the civil-military relation.

”The objectives of NADCEL include: showcasing the army as an instrument of national unity, integration and development.

”It was also aimed at demonstrating its capacity to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria as well as to honour the fallen heroes who paid the supreme price in service to fatherland,” he said.

Declaring the event open, Special Adviser to Gov. Nasir El Rufa’i on Security, Retired Brig.-Gen. Umar Ibrahim, commended the division for organising the exercise and urged residents to take full advantage of the programme.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the District Head of Sabon Gayan, Alhaji Muhammad Jibrin, lauded the army for the gesture, describing it is as the first of its kind in the area. (NAN)

