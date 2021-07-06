Nigerian Army offers free medical services to 3,000 persons in Yobe

The Nigerian Army says it has targeted 3,000 persons to benefit from free treatment in the ongoing medical outreach in Damaturu, Yobe.

The medical outreach is part of activities lined up to commemorate the 2021 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).

Brig.-Gen. Adamu Nura, the Commandant, Sector 2 Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin kai, disclosed this while inaugurating the one-day free medical outreach, on Tuesday in Damaturu.

Nura listed the services included vital science, health education, distribution of blankets and insecticides, treatment of common ailments and HIV/AIDS counseling among others.

He said the medical outreach was part of the army’s corporate social responsibility towards enhancing civil-military relations.

The Commandant said other events lined up for the week included special prayer sessions for the fallen heroes.

He urged well meaning Nigerians to support the army and other sister agencies in the fight against criminality as well as protection of lives and property.

“I request all of us to be our brothers’ keepers. We should desist from negative narrations capable of disrupting our peaceful coexistence.

“I assure you that the Nigerian Army will continue to maintain peace, order and protect the territorial integrity of the country,” he said.

In his remarks, the Emir of Damaturu, Alhaji Shehu Hashimi II, commended the gesture, saying it would improve the living condition of the people.

Hashimi said the gesture would further cement the cordial relationships between the community and the army.

“The gesture will also create trust between the community and the military, which will ultimately lead to cooperation of the host community to end the menace of insurgency,” he said. (NAN)

