Nigerian Army offers free medical outreach to Sokoto communities

The 8 Division Nigerian Army, Sokoto, on Tuesday offered free medical services to people in Sifawa community in Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that similar free service was extended to Dange community in Dange-Shuni local government within the two-day exercise.



NAN reports that the services rendered included medical consultations, laboratory investigations, dental care and eye care as well as distribution of eyeglasses and treated mosquito nets.

Others were HIV testing and counselling, provision of free drugs and malaria prevention, awareness and treatment, among others.

Inaugurating the exercise, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the division, Maj.-Gen. Uwem Bassey, reiterated the Nigerian army’s commitment to rendering selfless service to host communities.

Bassey, who was represented by the Garrison Commander, Brig.-Gen. Ralph Nnebeife, said that the medical outreach was in commemoration of the 2022 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).



He said the activities were part of non kinetics effort toward enhancing military-civil relationship in communities.

He said Nigerian Army renovated building of Sifawa primary healthcare centre and supported the facility with equipment along with redeployment of health workers to argument health administration in area.

“In recognition of healthcare importance and health-related issues, the division has deemed it fit to conduct the outreach programme at Sifawa and Dange communities so as to strengthen the civil-military relation.

“The objectives of NADCEL include showcasing the army as an instrument of national unity, integration and development.

“It is also aimed at demonstrating its capacity to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria as well as to honour the fallen heroes who paid the supreme price in service to fatherland,” he said.

In his remark, Col. Ijeoma Nwosu, the Head of Medical Services and Hospital Services of the division, said no fewer than 4,000 persons were targeted in the outreach programme.

Nwosu said Doctors and other auxiliary health workers were available for the treatment of beneficiaries.

Earlier, District Head of Sifawa, Alhaji Muhammadu Tambari, urged beneficiaries to be orderly and cooperate with personnel on accessing the services.

Tambari said beneficiaries came from Sifawa, Bodinga, Yabo and other nearby communities to access the free healthcare services.

He commended the Nigerian Army authorities for their support in renovating the healthcare centre, providing free treatment and other empowerment support to the communities.

The PHC Coordinator of Bodinga local government area, Alhaji Bello Maigari, also commended Nigerian Army for the renovation of Sifawa PHC to facilitate easy administration of heath activities and extension of services to the area. (NAN)

