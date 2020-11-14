Nigerian Army not happy that Gov Sanwo-Olu denied inviting us – Brigadier Taiwo

“The Nigerian army was not happy about two things. The first is his (Governor Sanwo-Olu’s denial) that he asked us to intervene when in actual fact, it was the proper thing to do,” he said.

“He called the Chief of Army Staff and the GOC 81 division and asked for intervention because the police had been overrun”.

The Army Commander made the comments after presenting videos before the panel as part of evidence of the violence that had erupted across the state.

“I’m sure that after we have watched everything, we have seen that he had reasonable grounds to ask the army to intervene,” he added.

Brigadier Taiwo reiterated the army’s earlier position that officers were only deployed on the orders of the state government, particularly in relation to the events of October 20.

But on his part, the governor has yet to make any definite statements about who ordered the deployment or the shootings by the army.

At some point, he attributed the unfortunate situation to ”forces beyond his control”.

Also in an interview with CNN, the governor said: “from the footage that we could see, because there were camera’s at that facility, it seemed to me that they will be men in military uniform which should be the Nigerian Army.”