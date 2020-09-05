Nigerian army moves to improve capacity, professionalism among of RSMs

The Nigerian Army said on Saturday that Regimental Sergeant Majors’ (RSMs) would undergo a four-day structured training as part of deliberate efforts to improve staff capacity and promote professionalism in the armed forces.

Col. Aliyu Yusuf, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, disclosed this in a statement.

Yusuf said that the convention for building the capacity of RSMs was in line with the Nigerian Army Training Directive 2020.

According to him, 82 Division will be hosting RSM convention 2020 for four days.

“Regimental Sergeant Majors’ (RSMs) Convention is a yearly schedule of activities of the Nigerian Army.

“It is aimed at enhancing the capacity of Regimental Sergeant Majors at all levels to (enable them to) adequately perform their roles as they interface between the officers and soldiers.

“The RSMs’ Convention 2020, with the theme `Regimentation as an Instrument of Professionalism: The Role of the RSM’, is designed to equip the participants with requisite knowledge to perform their roles and promote professionalism in the Nigerian Army.

“Sen. Hope Uzodimma, the Executive Governor of Imo State, will be the Special Guest of Honour at the event,’’ the army spokesman said.

He added that the convention would hold between Sept. 7 and Sept. 10, at Imo State Trade and Investment Centre, Owerri at 9a.m. daily. (NAN)