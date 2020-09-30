Nigerian army lauds Nasarawa govt on Uttu forest road construction

Share the news













The Nigerian Army has commended the Nasarawa State Government for the construction of access road through the Kenyehu Uttu Forest and contiguous hills in Toto Local Government Area of the state.

This was conveyed in a statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Musa said that the state government heeded the advice of Nigerian Army conveyed through the Commander 4 Special Forces Command, Doma to construct the access road.

He said the opening up into such remote and isolated area with attendant infrastructural development would bring governance and prosperity to such hitherto ungoverned spaces.

This, according to him, would no doubt enhance the general security in the area.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to use this opportunity to call on other states to emulate the good example of Nasarawa State in this strategic effort.

“Furthermore, in its resolve and unwavering commitment to mitigate all forms of security threats in any part of the country, the Nigerian Army drew the attention of Nasarawa and Kogi State Governments on the need to open up roads

“These roads are Umashan – Adaosun/Sardauna – Uttu and Road Uguma- Kpokpobili – Uttu – Igwapati – Uttu in Nasarawa and Kogi States respectively.

“This will ease and enhance the operation of security agencies in the area which will bring succour to the law abiding citizens in the areas,’’ he said.

Musa said that 4 Special Forces Command based in Doma, Nasarawa State had recently conducted clearance operations in the forest and destroyed identified terrorists’ hideouts.

He added that during the operation, no fewer than 778 family members of suspected terrorists and bandits consisting mostly women and children were rescued by troops.

According to him, several suspected terrorists were neutralized and large cache of arms and ammunition recovered from the criminals. (NAN)

