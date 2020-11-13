The Nigerian Army has inducted eight units of locally made combat vehicles Mine–Resistant, Ambush–Protected (MRAP), also called `EZUGWU’’ into Operations Lafiya Dole and Sahel Sanity.

The Chief of Army Staff, who made this known at the inauguration of the vehicles in Kaduna, said the equipment has aided military operations against bandits and Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in the North East.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vehicles, which are designed specifically to withstand improvised explosive device attacks and ambushes, were manufactured by the Command Engineering Depot, Kaduna.

Buratai, who was represented by Maj.-Gen. Jamil Sarham, the Commandant Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), also inaugurated the Smart Factory (SF) also called Additive Manufacturing Technology, Vehicles Assembly shop and Officers/Soldiers accommodation at Command Engineering depot (CED).