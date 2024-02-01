Nigerian Army, ICRC to strengthen access to humanitarian aid for victims of conflicts 

The Nigerian Army (NA) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have resolved to strengthen partnership in the area of security and humanitarian assistance in troubled areas across the country.

The partnership will also involve strengthening respect for international humanitarian laws, to expand the frontiers of peace and stability in Nigeria.

The commitment was reinforced on Wednesday when the Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, received the ICRC delegation in Nigeria led by Mr Yann Bonzon at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The leader of ICRC delegation, Bonzon, said the organisation was committed to providing humanitarian assistance in conflict zones as being done in Nigeria’s North-East, where troops had been conducting operations.

He said the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) had carried out its responsibilities in different parts of the country through cordial working relationship with the Nigerian army.

He called for the sustenance of the existing collaboration between the two organisations.

In his response, the COAS appreciated the ICRC for its commitment to the provision of humanitarian aid to improve the living condition of victims of conflicts.

He said the Nigerian army had codified its protocol, which has been employed as teaching guides for army personnel to imbibe the knowledge and application of International Humanitarian Laws in the conduct of operations.

The COAS added that ICRC package was being taught in all army institutions for Non- Commissioned Officers, Senior Non- Commissioned Officers and junior officers to ensure that they understood the expectations and weight placed on them to meet international best practice.

He lauded the ICRC for its collaboration in the areas of training and medical assistance, among others.

Lagbaja pledged that the army would strengthen viable partnership with the ICRC and other statutory organisations to bring relief and succor to victims of conflict and expand the frontiers of security and stability in the country. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje

