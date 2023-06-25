Nigerian Army honours General Yahaya in grand style, as he bows out of active service

By Chimezie Godfrey

In line with the military tradition of honouring retiring senior officers of the rank of General, the Nigerian Army (NA) Saturday organized a colourful Pulling Out parade in honour of the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya (rtd) at the Army Headquarters Garrison Parade Ground, Mogadishu Military Cantonment, Abuja.

In his valedictory speech, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya who was the Special Guest of Honour and Reviewing Officer of the Pulling Out Parade, expressed gratitude to God for a meritorious carreer that culminated in his command of the NA.

Reminiscing on his career in the NA, Gen Yahaya described his military sojourn as eventful with very tasking experiences. He also expressed appreciation to members of his family and colleagues for their support and steadfastness throughout his career.

Gen Yahaya remembered departed colleagues, who paid the supreme sacrifice in various theatres of operation across the country, adding, that the NA has made huge sacrifices in defending and ensuring lasting peace in the country.

He affirmed that through exploits of the NA, the adversaries are in disarray in all fronts. He noted that upscaled anti-illegal oil bunkering operations being conducted by troops in South-South Nigeria has continued to yield positive results with attendant increments in oil production, which has returned the country to the top of the list of oil producing countries in Africa.

He charged personnel not to relent, but rather redouble their support to the new COAS to ensure successful execution of the constitutional responsibilities of the NA.

He appreciated his predecessors for their dedication and service to the NA, which he noted, significantly addressed security challenges during their tenures, stressing that they provided good platforms for others to build upon and significantly resulted in denying terrorists and insurgents freedom of action, as well as restoration of peace and confidence to the affected communities.

The event was graced by the Chief of Defence Staff Maj Gen Christopher Musa, the Chief of Army Staff Maj Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla, former Service Chiefs, members of the National Assembly, Captains of industry, among several other dignitaries.

