Nigerian Army holds COAS first quarter conference

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff First Quarter Conference 2022 is scheduled to hold from 14-18 March 2022 at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess 1, Asokoro Abuja.

The Director Army Public Relations Officer Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He stated that the conference will provide a platform for the NA to appraise its performance thus far for the year 2022.

“Additionally, it will retrospectively and holistically evaluate all ongoing operational engagements by the NA, with a view to effectively project into the future.

“Expectedly, it will also provide an interactive framework between the COAS and Field Commanders.

“The Conference will be declared open by the COAS Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya on Tuesday, 15 March 2022.

“Thereafter, there will be series of briefs and presentations in the coming days. These will include; updates on operations, training, logistics, welfare amongst other topical issues,” he stated.

