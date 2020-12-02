Nigerian Army holds 2nd spiritual warfare seminar

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Army is set to hold its second edition of the Nigerian Army Spiritual Warfare Seminar on Thursday in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement by Col. Sagir Musa, the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Army Headquarters Abuja, and made available to Newsdiaryonline.

He said,”The Second Edition of the Nigerian Army Spiritual Warfare Seminar is scheduled to hold on Thursday 3 December 2020 by 0800hrs (8:00am) at Nigerian Army Resource Centre Abuja.

“The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen TY Buratai is expected to be the Special Guest of Honour.”

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Army spiritual warfare seminar, a programme organized by the Chaplain and Islamic Directorates of the Nigerian Army was first held in the year 2019.

Musa said said the programme is expected to sensitize and mobilize religious/spiritual leaders to enlighten and educate their followers on the true and correct tenets of islamic and Christian religions so as not to be easily brainwashed by the devilish and wicked teachings of Boko haram’s ideology.

According to the acting Director Army public relations, the seminar is also intended to stimulate renewed vigour to finding ways of curtailing and tackling Boko haram’s extremism and recruitment drive using counter narratives, knowing fully well that terrorism is about battle of inner consciousness/the struggle for winning the hearts and minds of the people.