Nigerian Army graduates battle-ready troops to combat insecurity

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Army has graduated battle ready troops to confront insecurity in the country, after months of rigorous training at the Nigerian Army Training Centre, Kachia in Kaduna state.

The graduation ceremony, which took place on Friday 20 October 2023, featured practical demonstration of military drills, showcasing the graduands’ newly acquired competences in Tactical manouvre Physical proficiency, Advance shooting drills, Warrior ethos, Unarmed combat, among other vital skills.

The training package, code named Exercise Restore Hope V, is to adapt personnel who freshly passed out of Depot Nigerian Army to the challenges posed by the ever-changing nature of threats within Nigeria’s security environment.

Addressing the graduating troops, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, described the objective of the exercise as an effort by the Nigerian Army to close observed gaps in its operations through focused, adaptive, and effective training,

with a view to producing highly skilled and competent manpower for operational engagements in all theatres.

Gen Lagbaja maintained, that the training exercise perfectly resonates with his Command Philosophy for the Nigerian Army, which is to “transform the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped and highly motivated force, towards achieving its constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment.”

The COAS further clarified, that Exercise Restore Hope offers a unique post-Depot training model, designed to enhance the professionalism and battle readiness of young soldiers.

The Army Chief emphasized that training is a key investment needed to achieve operational successes, pointing out further, that a nation that places high premium on funding troops training will spend less in prosecuting her wars.

Gen Lagbaja, while expressing satisfaction with the quality of training and performance of the troops in the demonstration drills, implored the troops to apply the skills and knowledge gained from the exercise in the field, to create a safe and secure environment for socio-economic development.

The COAS appreciated the Commander-in- Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his untiring support to the Nigerian Army. He thanked the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar and the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Musa for their efforts in the capacity development of the Nigerian Army, to deliver on its constitutional mandate.

The Chief of Training (Army), Maj Gen Sani Mohammed had earlier in his welcome address disclosed, that the 16 weeks rigorous training had imbued the troops with requisite military bearing to adapt to the highly dynamic security situation in the country.

Dignitaries who witnessed the ceremony are Principal Staff Officers from the Army Headquarters, General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Commandants of Nigerian Army Schools, Heads of Security Agencies in Kaduna, the Agom Kachia of Kachia Chiefdom, His Royal Highness Zamani Dogonyaro and representatives from Kachia Local Government.

The COAS later embarked on a duty tour of Nigerian Army School of Artillery also located in Kachia, where he was briefed by the Commandant, Maj Gen Teriworie Gagariga on the state of the school and the security situation in the general area of Kachia.

Gen Lagbaja also addressed the troops, urging them to shun all social vices, remain professional and loyal to the Constitution and Government of Nigeria. He reiterated his commitment to guaranteeing their welfare as topmost on his agenda for the Nigerian Army.

Gen Lagbaja seized the opportunity to inaugurate the school Bakery to meet the confectionary needs of both personnel and students in the school.

