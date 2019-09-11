Nigerian Army features police football team novelty match

A part of efforts by the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai to enhance inter agency collaboration, the commander 707 Special Forces Brigade Makurdi, Brig Gen Emmanuel Emekah recently hosted the Nigerian Police football team, Benue state command to a novelty match at Joe Akahaan Cantonment Makurdi.

According to a statement by Captain Samson Zhakom , Assistant Director, Army Public Relations 707 Special Forces Brigade Makurdi, the two teams displayed professional football skills and doggedness amidst cheers from supporters of both teams. It was actually an epoch making event as personnels from both the Army and the police played soccer together and exchanged pleasantries. It was a case of no victor, no vanguished as the match came to a climax in a goalless draw.

According to the Commander, the gesture is aimed at strengthening the mutual working relationship between the Nigerian Army and other security agencies and also ensure synergy, understanding and professionalism particularly during joint security operations.

Gen Emekah said the novelty match is one of the series of activities earmarked by the Brigade to foster good working relationship among the security agencies in Benue State.

The novelty football match had in attendance the Executive Governor of Benue State Dr Samuel Ortom who was represented by his Special Advicer on Security Lt Col PI Hemba (retired) as the Special Guest of Honour, the representative of the Commissioner of Police, Benue state Superintendent of Police, Daniel Ajene, the Commanding Officer 72 Special Forces Battalion Makurdi, Lt Col SS Muhammad among other dignitaries.