Nigerian army equips personnel with digital literacy

The Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) on Friday, graduated 30 officers and soldiers in digital literacy, equipped with requisite knowledge in basic computing and Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

The six weeks Internet Core/Computing Course 2/2021 of NARC has eight officers and 22 soldiers as participants.

The Acting Chief of Training (Army), Maj.-Gen. Abubakar Ndalolo, who was represented by Brig.-Gen. Aminu Chinade, commended the participants for displaying a high degree of commitment, enthusiasm and discipline throughout the course.

Ndalolo said the approval to conduct the course was premised on the observation that many personnel nominated for courses and other military engagements within and outside Nigeria lacked computer literacy.

According to him, army headquarters consequently directed that all personnel nominated for the course and other military activities especially overseas must be certified computer literate so as to assist personnel to meet this important selection criterion.

He said the course was part of the overall effort to actualising the Chief of Army Staff’s vision which is “to have a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish the assigned mission within the joint environment in defence of Nigeria”.

Ndalolo further disclosed that the course was designed to appropriately fill the observed gaps in basic computing knowledge and skills for the Nigerian army personnel by exposing them to globally organised practice and standard digital literacy programme.

“Please note that the Internet and computing for certification course was designed to enhance your capacity to discharge your duties as officers and soldiers of the Nigerian army in particular and other interested personnel that participated in this course from other organisations in general.

“The course could also be used as a stepping stone for those that interested in pursuing a career in other information and communication technologies field of endeavours.

“The world is becoming more integrated with the use of information and communication technology, we are in the digital age and the developed world is becoming an internet of things.

“Nigeria is moving in the same direction and therefore behooves on members of the armed forces to be in tune with these developments.

“Internet of Things the massive issue with security implications and that is why this course has two weeks essentially dedicated to living online,” he said.

The training chief urged the personnel to be wary of the implications of the wrong and inappropriate use of computer technology which could be disastrous for them and their colleagues if not properly managed.

The Director-General, NARC, retired Maj.-Gen. Garba Wahab, represented by the Director, ICT, Brig.-Gen. Joseph Lawoyin, said the course also equipped the participants with rudiments aspects of computing.

Wahab urged the participant to ensure constant interaction with their computers with a view to acquiring the competency or competence required of them to discharge their duties.

He also urged them to be worthy ambassadors of the centre by exhibiting the skills they had acquired from the training.

The Course senior, who spoke on behalf of the participants, Maj. Felicia Daniel, thanked the leadership of the Nigerian army for the opportunity to enhance their knowledge and skills in computing and ICT.

Daniel said the participants had been equipped with internationally acceptable modules of basic course in computing that would assist them in carrying out their responsibilities.

She said that the participants were fully taught different areas of information and communication technology and more advanced computing.

She also pledged that the participants would deploy the knowledge acquired for the betterment of the system and their individual benefits. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...