Nigerian Army donates PPEs to FCTA

As part of its efforts towards curbing the spread of COVID 19 pandemic in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) the Nigerian Army has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other kits to FCT administration on the 6th of May 2020.

Presenting the items on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS ) to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello at the Headquarters of the Ministry in Abuja, the Chief of Civil Military Affairs (CIMIC) at Army Headquarters, Major General Hamza Ibrahim Bature said the donation is in support of the Federal Government’s efforts towards curbing the spread of the Coronavirus.

The COAS representative described Covid-19 as a security threat to humanity, called on all Nigerians to join hands with government at all levels in the fight against the pandemic adding that the donation is part of Nigerian Army Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities in furtherance to maintaining excellent civil-military relations.

In his response, the minister thanked the Nigerian Army for identifying with the citizenry in FCT in this trying period. He said the equipment donated by the COAS will go a long way to support the frontliners working to curtail the virus even as he commended the COAS for his visionary leadership of the Nigerian Army.

Items donated include 2000 pieces of Face Masks, 1000 hand sanitizers, 100 pairs of PPE, 1000 pieces of hand gloves among others.

Maj Gen Bature was accompanied at the occasion by the Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, Major General JGK Myam, the Acting Commander Nigerian Army Medical Corps Col SJ Adama, Brig Gen AA Goni, Brig Gen TO Olowomeye and Colonel MM Dole who represented the Acting Director Army Public Relations.

The Minister of State FCT Hajia Dr Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, the Permanent secretary, Mr Chinyeaka Oha were among the dignitaries that graced the occasion.