Nigerian Army donates educational materials to Ogun secondary school

Nigerian Army on Tuesday donated educational materials to students of Ilese Comprehensive Senior High School in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state.

The Commander, 35 Artillery Brigade of Nigerian Army, Alamala, Abeokuta, Brig.-Gen. Muhammed Aminu, said that the gesture was in line with “Exercise Still Water” and civic activities of the army.Addressing the students, Aminu noted that the programme was geared towards giving back to the host communities and supporting the nation’s educational sector.

The general reminded the students to prioriotise their education in order to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the materials distributed includes textbooks, mathematical sets, school bags and note books.

Aminu explained that the donation was part of the civil-military activities, expressing optimism that the materials would aid proper learning and enhance developmental skills of the recipients.

The commander said that the army had continued to enjoy harmonious relationship with people of the community, urging students to make judicious use of the donations.

” We are here to make donation to the school, to contribute to the development of education. I hope this little will go a long way and impact on the students.

” It is an activity to bridge the gap between the community and the Nigeria Army and we will undertake this from time to time,” he said.

The Principal of the school, Mr Olusegun Ogunbowale, who said the materials would be of benefit to the school and students, appreciated the Nigerian Army for the gesture.

NAN also reports that the Nigerian Army inaugurated a motorised borehole donated to Olayinka area in Ilese community.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

