Nigerian army donates borehole to Nasarawa community

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army on Friday, inaugurated solar powered industrial borehole equipped with 20KVA Generator for Rinze Community in Akwanga West Development Area, Nasarawa State to address perennial water problem in the community.

The project was executed by the Department of Civil Military Affairs as part of the Chief of Army Staff’s civil-military cooperation intervention project.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, represented by the Chief of Administration (Army), Maj.-Gen. Ogbe Ali, said the project was in line with his command philosophy of cooperation.

Yahaya said the army had over the years taken deliberate steps towards ensuring that it gave back to society for the corporation it enjoyed from them.

He said the projects was as part of army’s corporate Social responsibility in communities where it conduct internal security operations.

According to him, the project is an immediate response to the request by the community to realise the dreams of the conception and completion of the water projects being commissioned today.

“This enforces the civil military cooperation drive of the Nigerian army, geared towards bridging the communication gap between the citizens and the Nigerian army.

“It is our desire to ensure that we are connected to various communities where they conduct internal security operations in order to enhance civil military cooperation, as well as winning the hearts and minds of our operations.

“The project being commissioned today is one of the several civil military cooperation related activities and quick impact projects executed in various parts of the country towards contributing to national development.

“Thus, I believe this project will assist you to eliminate the dearth of portable drinking water facing this community and its immediate environs.

“Therefore, I want to appeal to you to see this project as a symbol of friendship between the Nigerian army and your community.

“Let it foster the desired peace, progress and indeed bring prosperity to the community as well,” he said.

The COAS commended the people for the cooperation and support they had given to the Command Science Technical Secondary School located in the community over the years.

He urged them to take advantage of the school to encourage their children to go to school, adding that illiteracy was part of the reasons for the insecurity in the country.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, represented by the Commissioner for Water Resources, Nuhu Ochafu, thanked the Nigerian army for bringing succor to the community.

Sule said the projects was aimed at increasing access to safe drinking water and promote sanitation and hygiene in the rural communities.

He said the intervention by the Nigerian army was timely in view of the commitment of his administration to provide potable water and promote sanitation and hygiene across the states.

This, according to him, is a demonstration of the commitment of

the government to key into various programmes by the Federal Government and donor agencies as part of efforts to meet global standards has increased, as envisioned by the Sustainable Development Goal.

“To address the challenges of rural water supply, sanitation and hygiene in the states, the provision of access and safe water supplies is essential for hygiene and health, productivity and livelihoods, especially for our women and young girls.

“Access to water supply is at 65 per cent in Nasarawa State and it is our desire to improve the access level and make basic water supply accessible to all residents of the state by 2030.

“In line with the national aspiration, as outlined in the National Action Plan for the revitalization of the water, sanitation and hygiene sector, I am happy to say that progress has been made in improving portable water supply in Nasarawa State with the provision of water facilities advisory committee.

“It is our hope that this laudable program will be extended to other communities in the state and our doors are open for more support if the need arise,” he said.

The governor urged the community to give the necessary support and desired attention to the maintenance of the project, adding that he expected good reports on the management and maintenance of the facilities for the benefit of the people.

The Chief of Civil Military Affairs (Army), Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, said the community had about three months ago requested for assistance from the Nigerian army for the provisions of potable water.

Kangye said the request was necessitated by the acute shortage of drinking water in the community, adding that the community was highly susceptible to different kinds of waterborne diseases such as cholera.

He said the COAS directed the immediate interrogation of the request towards addressing the challenge of acute shortage of portable drinking water in the community.

According to him, the dreams and aspirations of this historic community for a source of portable drinking water have come to fruition with the completion and hand over of brand new solar powered borehole to the community.

The Chun Ngah II of Mada, Alhaji Yusuf Amwe, thanked the army for the provision of portable water and command secondary school to the community.

Amwe said the presence of the command secondary school in the community had boosted the security of the town and encouraged their children to go to school.

He added that lack of portable water had been a major challenge to the farming community until the intervention of the army.

The traditional ruler used the occasion to present artifact as a gift to the CAOS as a symbol of honour and acceptance.

