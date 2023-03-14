Nigerian Army donates 60 bed hospital ward to Kishi community

By Chimezie Godfrey

The people of Kishi in Irepo Local Government of Oyo state were today full of joy and accolades for the Nigerian Army (NA) as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya commissioned an ultra modern 60 bed hospital ward at the General Hospital, Kishi.

The health facility constructed and fully equipped by the NA, contains female and male wards, Children ward, Labour Room, Doctors’ offices, Nurse station as well as a reception.

Speaking at the commissioning, the COAS described the project as one of his special Intervention Civil Military Cooperation projects aimed at winning the hearts and minds of Nigerians by complementing existing infrastructures.

He added that the Nigerian Army belongs to Nigerians and as such they must partner in ensuring that Nigeria is safe and secured.

He expressed gratitude to the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Mohammadu Buhari for his unflinching support and reaffirmed the unlloyed loyalty of the officers and soldiers of the NA.

The Oyo state Governor, Engr Sheyi Makinde who was represented at the commissioning by Hon Lateef Adediran, extolled the NA for being instrumental to national unity and global peace through its internal security operations and contribution of troops to Peace Support missions.

He expressed appreciation to the NA on behalf of the government and people of Oyo state for chosing Kishi for the execution of the laudable project.

Revealing the reason behind the choice of hospital wards for the people of Kishi, the facilitator of the project, Maj Gen Kunle Adesope who is the Chief of Defence Accounts and Budgets; an indigene of Kishi, pointed out that his choice of hospital wards for his people was premised on need assessment, consultation with community leaders and the saying that “health is wealth”.

He thanked the COAS for approving and sponsoring the project, adding that it will positively impact on the health of the people.

Other dignitaries at the event were HRM, the Iba of Kishi, Oba Moshood Oyekola Lawal, the Head of Adesope Family, Chief Bayo Adesope, Principal Staff Officers from Defence and Army Headquarters.