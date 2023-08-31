Nigerian Army does not conduct recruitment exercises by proxy – Spokesperson

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Army has advised Nigerians to beware of fraudulent recruitment exercises conducted on behalf of the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said,”It has come to the notice of the Headquarters Nigerian Army (NA) that a recent scam has surfaced online, by a fake Major General with the name Gwabin Musa, who has been conducting fraudulent recruitment exercises on behalf of the Nigerian Army Navy and Air Force on Facebook and other social media platforms, where he offered to assist 20 interested persons into any of the services.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to categorically state that this impostor is not in any way associated with the Nigerian Army or any of the Services of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“Furthermore, the Nigerian Army does not conduct recruitment exercises by proxy or through unofficial channels and individuals. Rather, the NA conducts her recruitment exercises in line with NA Policy and guidelines on recruitment, as enshrined in the Harmonized Terms and Conditions Service Soldiers, Rating and Airmen Revised 2017 Edition.

“Additionally, NA recruitment processes are transparent, well-regulated and coordinated. These processes include credential screening, medical tests, physical and mental tests, aptitude tests and oral interviews.”

Nwachukwu urged members of the public to be vigilant and cautious, when encountering such recruitment offers online.

“The NA entreats members of the public to be vigilant and cautious, when encountering such recruitment offers online. The NA has designated channels and platforms through which all official recruitment information are disseminated.

“It is must be emphasized, that the NA does not request any form of payment or pecuniary commitment during its recruitment exercises. Any individual or group claiming to represent the NA and demanding payment should be reported immediately.

“We are actively working with law enforcement agencies to identify those responsible for this fraudulent activity. We encourage members of the public to assist in the endeavor, by reporting suspicious recruitment offers and individuals to the appropriate authorities.

“The safety and security of members of the public remain our top priority,” he stated.

