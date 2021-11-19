Nigerian Army distributes relief materials to 500 persons with disabilities in Maiduguri

November 19, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The 7 Division the Nigerian Army on Friday supported 500 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) with relief materials and cash in Maiduguri.

Presenting the materials, Lt.-Col. Agbo Solomon, Commander, 195 Battalion who represented the Acting General Officer Commanding, Brig.-Gen. Abdulwahab Eyitayo, said the gesture was in the Army’s at supporting vulnerable groups.

He said that the gesture was also meant to improve the living standards the beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries got bags rice, gallons groundnut oil, cartons noodles, mosquito nets and undisclosed cash,

Solomon explained that it was part the Army’s strategy to strengthen communities’ counter insurgency through the use soft, non-kinetic approach and good community relations in defeating insurgency.

He assured that the Army would continue to build cohesive symbiotic relationship with host communities in line with the mission and vision of Operation Hadin Kai.

Responding, Modu Bukar, of the beneficiaries, commended the Army for identifying with persons with disabilities.

Bukar prayed for more successes for the Nigerian military in the Northeast. (NAN)

Tags: , , , ,