Nigerian Army distributes relief materials to 500 persons with disabilities in Maiduguri

The 7 Division of the Nigerian Army on Friday supported 500 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) with relief materials and cash in Maiduguri.

Presenting the materials, Lt.-Col. Agbo Solomon, Commander, 195 Battalion who represented the Acting General Officer Commanding, Brig.-Gen. Abdulwahab Eyitayo, said the gesture was in continuation of the Army’s efforts at supporting vulnerable groups.

He said that the gesture was also meant to improve the living standards of the beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries got bags of rice, gallons of groundnut oil, cartons of noodles, mosquito nets and undisclosed cash,

Solomon explained that it was part of the Army’s strategy to strengthen communities’ counter insurgency operations through the use of soft, non-kinetic approach and good community relations in defeating insurgency.

He assured that the Army would continue to build cohesive symbiotic relationship with host communities in line with the mission and vision of Operation Hadin Kai.

Responding, Modu Bukar, one of the beneficiaries, commended the Army for identifying with persons with disabilities.

Bukar prayed for more successes for the Nigerian military in the Northeast. (NAN)

