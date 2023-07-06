Nigerian Army Direct Regular Commissioned Officers 04/1993 celebrate 30th anniversary

Over 100 members of the Nigerian Army Direct Regular Commissioned Officers Course 04/1993 Association will hold a reunion to celebrate their 30 years after commissioning as officers in the Nigerian Army.

According to a statement signed by Brigadier-General Sani Kukasheka Usman and Chuks Odiegwu-Enwerem

Chairman and General Secretary,

the group, under the aegis of Direct Regular Commission 04/1993 (DRC 04/93) Association, will mark exactly 30 years since when they took the oath of allegiance as commissioned military officers after rigorous military training at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI), Jaji, Kaduna State, from 8th January to 2nd July 1993. Some still serve in the Army, while others have honourably retired from military service and are engaged in various life endeavours in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

The statement said, consequently, the DRC 04/93 association deemed it proper to thank God Almighty for this through a reunion and 30th-anniversary celebration. Accordingly, the association will have a special prayer at Mambila Barracks Central Mosque on Friday, 7th July 2023, and a reunion and celebration on Saturday, 8th July 2023, at Scorpion Officers Mess, Abuja, by 10.00 am.

The Commandant of NASI, during the group’s training, Brigadier-General (Distinguished Senator) Tunde Ogbeha (rtd), MFR mni, will chair the occasion. Other dignitaries expected at the occasion include former Directing Staff (DS) and Instructors at the time, Brigadier-General Olajide Laleye (rtd), Brigadier-General Kolawole Vigo (rtd) MON, His Royal Highness (Colonel) Philip Arigbodu Okubotin (rtd), Eleme Pere Agbe III, the Amadaowei of Elemebiri Community, Salga, Bayelsa State and Colonel Usman Alhaji Mohammed (rtd), among others. Members of the association, including those in the diaspora, are also expected to participate in the celebration. The reunion will be followed with a Thanksgiving Service at the Protestant Church, Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja, on Sunday, 9th July 2023, by 10.00 am.

