Nigerian Army Depot, Zaria gets 36th Commandant

By Mustapha Yauri

Maj.-Gen Peter Malla has assumed duty as the 36th Commandant of the Nigerian Army Depot, Zaria, Kaduna State.

Malla took over from Maj.-Gen. Aminu Chinade, who was redeployed as the new General Officer Commanding 2 Division Nigerian Army, Ibadan.

Capt. Dauda Iliya, spokesman, Depot Nigerian Army stated in Zaria on Wednesday that Malla commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Faruk Yahaya for the rare privilege afforded him to pilot the affairs of the Depot.

He urged personnel of the depot to be professional and be dependable material managers in moving it to an enviable height.

He also urged officers and men to sustain the depot’s status of producing manpower for the Nigerian Army in the defence of Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

Capt. Iliya stated also that the outgoing commandant, Maj.-Gen. Chinade, appealed to the personnel to give the new commandant the support and cooperation required to ensure further successes. (NAN)

