Nigerian Army demolishes unserviceable ammunition, explosives in Imo

May 14, 2021



34 Artillery Brigade Nigerian Army in Obinze, near Owerri, has begun demolition unserviceable ammunition and explosives.


exercise is contained in a issued Friday in Owerri by Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Lt. Babatunde Zubairu.


Zubairu said the exercise would be conducted by the 82 Base Ammunition Depot, from May 14 to May 21.


added that the exercise would take place 7am and 5pm daily throughout the period.


“The people of Obinze and surrounding communities are advised to keep away from the range area during the period of the exercise.


“This is not a cause for alarm as the Nigerian Army remains to the safety of Nigerians,” Zubairu stated. (NAN)

