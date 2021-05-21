Nigerian Army confirms Attahiru’s death, 10 others

The Nigerian Army has announced the death of its Chief, Lt.-Gen. Attahiru and 10 others, in an ill-fated NAF aircraft near Kaduna International Airport on Friday.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who did not disclose the names of the victims, said the plane was en route Abuja-Kaduna before the crash.

“The Nigerian Army regrets to announce the passing away of its Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Attahiru.

“The sad event occurred an air crash in Kaduna which also claimed the lives of 10 officers including the crew.

“The COAS was enroute Kaduna from Abuja on May 21, when the unfortunate incident happened.

“Details of the sad incident and burial arrangements will be communicated soon,” he said.

Born on 10th August 1966 in Doka, Kaduna North Area, Kaduna State, Gen. Attahiru began his cadets training at Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in January 1984 and was commissioned into the rank of Second Lieutenant in December 1986 as an Infantry .

He holds a masters degree in Strategic Management and Policy Studies from the NDA/and has held several appointments on the staff, instructional and in during his military career.

He had a tour of duty the United Nations in Sierra Leone as a Military Observer, where he facilitated United Kingdom military engagement, Operation BARASS in September 2000.

He was an Operation and later Company Commander in NIBATT 19 ECOMOG Operations in Liberia.

Also, he had the unique privilege of having commanded distinction all through the chain of in the Nigerian Army.

Prominent among these appointments are Commanding 146 Battalion Nigerian Army (Operation HARMONY IV) in the Bakassi Peninsula, Commander 13 Nigerian Army (Operation PULO SHIELD), General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Army.

He was one time Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE.A

Attahiruhas been exposed to leadership and professional development programmes at globally renowned institutions.

He was at the National Defence College, Kenya for the National Defence Management and Security Studies Course and at the Chinese ’s Liberation Army Special Forces Academy Shijiazhuang-Hubei Province, China for the Basic and Advanced Special/Operations Commando Forces Courses.

He had undertaken leadership and security policy course at the prestigious Kennedy School of , Harvard USA, Graduate School of and , Agha Khan of Nairobi, Bournemouth Disaster Management Center and the Geneva Centre for Security Policy.

The general had several honours and awards to his credit.

He is a highly decorated officer UNAMSIL Medal, ECOMOG Medal, Forces Service Star, Meritorious Service Star, Distinguish Service Star, Grand Service Star, Corp Medal of Honour, medal, Field Medal and Field Medal of Honour.(NAN)

