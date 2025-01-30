Nigerian Army conducts route march in Lagos

The Nigerian Army has urged Lagos residents to remain calm while it conducts first Bi-Annual Route March scheduled to hold on Friday, Jan. 31 in Lagos.

By Oladapo Udom

The Spokesman for 81 Division, Lt.-Col. Olabisi Ayeni, stated this in a statement he made available to newsmen on Thursday.

Ayeni stated that the route march, which is in line with the Nigerian Army Forecast of Events and Training Directive for the year, will cover 15km.

He added that “this routine military activity is designed to enhance the operational readiness of troops, demonstrating their physical fitness, resilience, morale and preparedness for any operational task.

“The march will traverse portions of both the mainland and island areas of Lagos.

“Residents are kindly requested to remain calm, as this is a routine military exercise.”(NAN)